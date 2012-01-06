Jovan Petrić

Calorie Bomb

Calorie Bomb design logo year 52 pork week food pig bomb x calorie texture sparkle concept red
Week 1. In my country during the holidays pork is almost unavoidable food. Lots of pigs finishes on the celebratory table. We all know that it is not healthy food (bad for the heart, stomach, increased cholesterol), but we still eat. Don't let the bomb explode - eat healthier!

