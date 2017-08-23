Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
GF Logo luxury marble aqua pink branding salon beauty monogram f g logo
Logo for my wife's new business. She's a super talented hair stylist and makeup artist!

Check her work out:
https://www.instagram.com/gigifeigelisbeauty/
https://www.facebook.com/gigifeigelisbeauty

Posted on Aug 23, 2017
