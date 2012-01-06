Matt Kauzlarich

Salty the Squirrel

Matt Kauzlarich
Matt Kauzlarich
Hire Me
  • Save
Salty the Squirrel salty the squirrel mascot design study
Download color palette

Case study for the Bethel College Pilots (NAIA). To see the full package, visit the Studio 1344 website:
http://studio1344.com/2011/09/bethel-college-casestudy/

This mark was developed to try to market to younger siblings of students and alumni who are now parents or grandparents...

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Matt Kauzlarich
Matt Kauzlarich
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Kauzlarich

View profile
    • Like