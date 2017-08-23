Ana Rumenović

Ana Rumenović
Ana Rumenović
CoLore story pages typography contrast motion ui website principle transition animation cards blog story color
Heyo,

this is part of my yesterdays work, a concept for website with stories and lores. I know that the motion is a little bit rough, but its an transition experimentation.
Tell me what you think :)

