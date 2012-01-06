Ray Frenden

Robocop Doodle

Robocop Doodle
While attempting to make a list of movies, games, and bands I'd like to make posters for, I absent-mindedly doodled this little guy. Couple 'a inches across. I write tiny.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
