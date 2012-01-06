Fred Sprinkle

Furniture - Motion Graphic

Furniture - Motion Graphic motion graphic motion graphic ad furniture couch calendar january black
Frame from a mo-graphic animation for a furniture store. The medium is hard to be creative in (furniture stores), but it is fun to try.

Video:

http://vimeo.com/34319145

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
