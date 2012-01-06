Let's Get Started new Tab

Randy Brito

I agree with Pete White about the tab icon. So I made this as I think it could fit better. I hope Luke don't get mad and sue me xD

Rebound of
Let's Get Started
By Luke Beard
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
