Character Three-Quarter Profile and Front view

character illustration drawing vector
Sometimes it's hard to draw a character in different views. The character's personality can often get lost. Here I started with the Three-quater profile and then drew the front view. Pretty happy how it's turned out. It looks consistent.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
