Poster 050

050 -"Ballet so hard" Took a different approach today and focused on form, color and visual movement. Loving how these vibrant gradients jump off the black background. Might have to explore more of that in the near future. It's pretty crazy that this is my 50th poster already. I feel like I just started this journey the other week. Hope you enjoy these as much as I do! 😊