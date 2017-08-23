Ryan Swierczek

Poster 050

Poster 050 photo manipulation poster design color make something everyday 365 art
050 -"Ballet so hard" Took a different approach today and focused on form, color and visual movement. Loving how these vibrant gradients jump off the black background. Might have to explore more of that in the near future. It's pretty crazy that this is my 50th poster already. I feel like I just started this journey the other week. Hope you enjoy these as much as I do! 😊

Posted on Aug 23, 2017
