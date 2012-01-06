Jessie Wyatt

Healthy Horwitz Stickers

Healthy Horwitz Stickers stickers colorful sticker design
Collaborative sticker design for an organic granola company. The different colors represent the different flavors.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
