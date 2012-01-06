Karli Ingersoll

Love Binds the World

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Love Binds the World typography illustration valentines day my brightest diamond
Valentine's day postcards for my clients. Phrase taken from the newest My Brightest Diamond Record, which I absolutely love!

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
