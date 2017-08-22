Casey Bombacie

Form - Lifting screen

Casey Bombacie
Casey Bombacie
  • Save
Form - Lifting screen lifting ui ux design screen app
Download color palette

Here's the lifting screen. The tabbed nav at bottom and any other neon green means it's interactive.
Trying to go for one screen to rule them all. The user would never leave the screen. And never be taken out of the app except when they are done lifting.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2017
Casey Bombacie
Casey Bombacie

More by Casey Bombacie

View profile
    • Like