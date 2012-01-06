Mud!

Save the Whales (early concept)

Save the Whales (early concept) mud illustration threadless
Here's an early concept of my whale design for Threadless. The final design is here: http://www.threadless.com/submission/393031/Shave_the_Whales

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
