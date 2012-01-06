Lindsay Labahn

Skype for Pets GUI

Lindsay Labahn
Lindsay Labahn
  • Save
Skype for Pets GUI gui chat icons
Download color palette

GUI I'm designing for a product being developed to allow you to Skype/FaceTime with your pets while away from home.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Lindsay Labahn
Lindsay Labahn

More by Lindsay Labahn

View profile
    • Like