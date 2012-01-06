Destermes Renaud

Typo Hand Drawn - WIP

Destermes Renaud
Destermes Renaud
  • Save
Typo Hand Drawn - WIP typography hand drawn
Download color palette

This my first hand drawn typography for a tee poject. Still In Progress.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Destermes Renaud
Destermes Renaud

More by Destermes Renaud

View profile
    • Like