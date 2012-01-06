The Forefathers Group

Lydia Theme

The Forefathers Group
The Forefathers Group
Hire Us
  • Save
Lydia Theme tumblr black white goth
Download color palette

Working on a Tumblr theme for The Menzingers. Working title is Lydia

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
The Forefathers Group
The Forefathers Group
𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩.𝐜𝐨𝐦
Hire Us

More by The Forefathers Group

View profile
    • Like