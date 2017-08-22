Natassja Velociraptor

Metamorphosis - new species

Metamorphosis - new species beasts disturbing gross species creatures bugs moth insects dark metamorphosis
A species I created for the next installment of Metamorphosis:
https://www.facebook.com/events/361657734267029/

Posted on Aug 22, 2017
