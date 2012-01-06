Jonathan Bowden

Partner Portal Advanced Visual Styling

Building on the previous shot of the "Basic Visual Editor", this advanced option gives the admin a simple WYSIWYG editor, within the browser, to further tweak and enhance the site they are building.

I know it's a bunch of technical details, but building this intricate web app was a great experience, and really forced me to grow in my UX and UI skills.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
