Res12 Eat Out Less

Res12 Eat Out Less typography hand drawn sketch type pencil
Sorry to blow up everyone's Dribbble with this stuff, I just enjoy seeing them all at once! I sketched these guys out at work during a meeting I probably should have been paying more attention at...

See the whole project here:

http://www.nathantrafforddesign.com/2012Intro/2012intro.html

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
