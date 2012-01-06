Ben Hardingham

Pin Up

Pin Up illustration digital illustrator colour pin up female
A day off work today gave me time to make a start on the pin-up idea I have had for a while. I had a bit difficulty deciding on colours, so may continue to develop this piece. Hope you guys like!
Full version can be seen here.
http://www.flickr.com/photos/bennoham/6647447247/

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
