Playing Is Learning

Playing Is Learning
A snippet of my new poster for the V&A's Museum of Childhood - currently on 6ft x 4ft billboards around Bethnal Green
See the whole thing on my Facebook page here
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=320937094604087&set=a.211715595526238.58132.149175398446925&type=1&theater

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
