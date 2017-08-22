Stan Yakusevich 💥
heartbeat

Unight — your events guide

Stan Yakusevich 💥
heartbeat
Stan Yakusevich 💥 for heartbeat
Hire Us
  • Save
Unight — your events guide motion mobile animation branding application interactive sanfrancisco interaction ios app party night
Unight — your events guide motion mobile animation branding application interactive sanfrancisco interaction ios app party night
Download color palette
  1. shot.png
  2. attach.png

OK, glad you liked previous shot guys. Here are some more interface elements in details. What do you think?

As usual, more visuals on Behance.
And you can use live application on unight.cn

heartbeat
heartbeat
scalable visual foundation that will help you grow
Hire Us

More by heartbeat

View profile
    • Like