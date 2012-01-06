Zach Higgins

Mario Kart Trophy Series : Mushroom Cup

Zach Higgins
Zach Higgins
  • Save
Mario Kart Trophy Series : Mushroom Cup illustration icon mario kart
Download color palette

Nerd alert! I was playing Mario Kart for the Wii recently and I was struck by the complex designs of the new trophies, especially compared to the simple designs from the N64 days. This then, is my loving tribute to the four cups of MK: Wii. (For my equally nerdy design friends, a set of retro cup icons is in the works).

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Zach Higgins
Zach Higgins
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Zach Higgins

View profile
    • Like