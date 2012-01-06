Mario Kart Trophy Series : Mushroom Cup

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Nerd alert! I was playing Mario Kart for the Wii recently and I was struck by the complex designs of the new trophies, especially compared to the simple designs from the N64 days. This then, is my loving tribute to the four cups of MK: Wii. (For my equally nerdy design friends, a set of retro cup icons is in the works).