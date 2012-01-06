Elbert Niezen

After late night design en development sessions we've launched today a new feature for our journalist at Written in Music. They now all have a journalist portfolio. Here you can see what en when they have written. Unfortunately the portfolio's are in Dutch. But you can click around, there are some nice jQuery animations. :)

You can see a journalist portfolio here: http://www.writteninmusic.com/author/dick/

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
