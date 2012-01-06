JARED CLARK

Magritte

JARED CLARK
JARED CLARK
Hire Me
  • Save
Magritte not a gun gun image ink paint drawing illustration script parody art revolver magritte
Download color palette

A joke for art history folks & designers alike.

JARED CLARK
JARED CLARK
Clever introduction.
Hire Me

More by JARED CLARK

View profile
    • Like