Heinrich Ferreira

Ghost Disguise

Heinrich Ferreira
Heinrich Ferreira
  • Save
Ghost Disguise pacman ghost surprise
Download color palette

A fun design I did recently which is selling on my society6 page. http://society6.com/Supastitch/Ghost-Disguise_Print

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Heinrich Ferreira
Heinrich Ferreira

More by Heinrich Ferreira

View profile
    • Like