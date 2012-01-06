Juan Sanchez

Tack Shirt

Juan Sanchez
Juan Sanchez
  • Save
Tack Shirt tack shirt tshirt
Download color palette

Playing around with different shirt designs for my new company, Tack. http://tackmobile.com

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Juan Sanchez
Juan Sanchez

More by Juan Sanchez

View profile
    • Like