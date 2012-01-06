BTillustration

The Hulkster Reflects

Portrait I did for a promo card. Wanted to draw a pop culture icon. Saw the Hulkster live when I was probably 12 or so. He sure did beat Kamala silly that night.

Rebound of
Hulk Hogan
By Dushan Milic
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
