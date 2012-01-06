Madelein Araya

Magellan Museums

Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya
  • Save
Magellan Museums museo museum icons iconos map mapas
Download color palette

This is the print result of an earlier shot as you can see. And this map represent all the museums in the Magellan region (Chile).
All of them are drawn in vectors, as well the map itself.
It was definitely a lot of work, but the final product is great :)
Hope you like it !

Dda1602f359d034e6bbe8072d90edc09
Rebound of
Map
By Madelein Araya
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Madelein Araya
Madelein Araya

More by Madelein Araya

View profile
    • Like