Melo Chux's Crwon Logo

Melo Chux's Crwon Logo logo crown melo chux melo bubble bubbly type cartoon black blue shiny line thick friendly
My Personal character design is finally here! and his name is Melo Chux. Check out his facebook fanpage to read the story behind Melo Chux and to see even more work of him >> http://tinyurl.com/d6lxf2f
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
