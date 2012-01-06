Heinrich Ferreira

Paperclip Type

Heinrich Ferreira
Heinrich Ferreira
  • Save
Paperclip Type typography paperclip
Download color palette

After some very helpful feedback I've improved the letter I which now ties in better with the overall feel of the typeface.

2f30b0ca48695ebbc9f4cf6f5306a782
Rebound of
Paperclip Type
By Heinrich Ferreira
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Heinrich Ferreira
Heinrich Ferreira

More by Heinrich Ferreira

View profile
    • Like