Kelly De Luca

Atelier Chanilly Logo

Kelly De Luca
Kelly De Luca
  • Save
Atelier Chanilly Logo bridal wedding pink vintage
Download color palette

Final logo chosen by the client, for the high end bridal shop.

Cc72827f4738253706bee7b7eaf546c9
Rebound of
AC - logo concept
By Kelly De Luca
View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Kelly De Luca
Kelly De Luca

More by Kelly De Luca

View profile
    • Like