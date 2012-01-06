Matt Gentile

Simple UI Kit

Simple UI Kit ajax loading design freebie free resource vector gui ui ux psd photoshop download button buttons user interface radio search checkbox on off tick cross tooltip slider
Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:43

Here is yet another one of my new UI Kits, the "Simple UI Kit". It includes radio buttons, checkboxes, search boxes, regular and rounded buttons, on and off gui switches and more! Everything is 100% vector and can be re-scaled to any size if needed. It also includes a Photoshop PSD like always, Enjoy :)

