Grab the free PSD here: http://www.icondeposit.com/design:43

Here is yet another one of my new UI Kits, the "Simple UI Kit". It includes radio buttons, checkboxes, search boxes, regular and rounded buttons, on and off gui switches and more! Everything is 100% vector and can be re-scaled to any size if needed. It also includes a Photoshop PSD like always, Enjoy :)