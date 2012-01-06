Lisa

NUMGE2014

A logo i designed last year for a conference on "Numerical Methods in Geotechnical Engineering" (in other words: the mathematical side of geology). The logo is designed especially to be used on photographic backgrounds.

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
