Network Globe

Network Globe network globe icon lan app internet mac
I was recently approached to sell this icon, but I didn't have the original file anymore so I had to remake it. As is usually the case: this one turned out better than the original.
Soon to be featured in the Mac App Store.

Rebound of
Chrome globe
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
