Social Icons freebie psd icons social twitter facebook dribbble flickr googleplus dark buttons ui
I'm going with my little set of social icons ! :)
Maybe I'll use it for a new v-card...
Anyway you can download the PSD here :
http://cl.ly/D5UD

Posted on Jan 6, 2012
