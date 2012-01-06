Matias Gallipoli

mini player

Matias Gallipoli
Matias Gallipoli
  • Save
mini player player dark blue music buttons
Download color palette

made this little player in some spare time, hope u like it :)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
Matias Gallipoli
Matias Gallipoli

More by Matias Gallipoli

View profile
    • Like