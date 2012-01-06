Atsushi Kawakami

Koushiki Sans Font

KOUSHIKI SANS FONT is regarded as a axis of the fundamental design of Gothic Fonts, achieving a unique presence and visibility. Website, infographics, billboards and signs, large format graphics, headlines of a document, etc., this font will allow the representation of a beautiful character.
Posted on Jan 6, 2012
