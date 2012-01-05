Karli Ingersoll

Tshirt

Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Hire Me
  • Save
Tshirt beer tshirt typography bar pub
Download color palette

A design I'm working on for a local pub. It will be given to any of their tap club members who try all 50 taps that they offer.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Karli Ingersoll
Karli Ingersoll
Illustration, brand design and murals based in Spokane.
Hire Me

More by Karli Ingersoll

View profile
    • Like