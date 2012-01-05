Nathan Trafford

2012 Resolutions Animation

2012 Resolutions Animation typography hand drawn sketch type pencil
Happy New Year everybody!

Enjoyed doing this quick one. Check the link for more retro scrolly sketchiness!

http://www.nathantrafforddesign.com/2012Intro/2012intro.html

Rebound of
Make More Music
By Nathan Trafford
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
