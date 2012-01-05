Edi Gil

Pricing Table

Edi Gil
Edi Gil
Hire Me
  • Save
Pricing Table pricing table clean green noise texture subtle ux ui button typography gorgeous gradients modern pattern smooth
Download color palette

Noticed a trend of these kind of shots so I thought why not do one myself.

Anyway doing a revamp of a site, loads of fun, can't wait to complete this baby.

Bigger shot can be found here:
http://goo.gl/Q8fTX

Proper one will emerge sooner or later...
Thanks for taking a peak.

Cheers,
Gil

Edi Gil
Edi Gil
Product Designer. I code too.
Hire Me

More by Edi Gil

View profile
    • Like