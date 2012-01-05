Quique Ollervides

Compadre typography font handmade
Spinoff from a packaging design I made. Trying to make this work as a font sometime soon. Designing various alternates for most of the characters to keep it nice n' quirky.

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
