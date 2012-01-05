Mike Meulstee

Fix Shit!

Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee
  • Save
Fix Shit! duct tape drywall handlettering
Download color palette

I was bored. i lol'd

5a00958e0b001de2c9c0cd5a4541488b
Rebound of
#2012 Resolution
By Patrick Macomber
View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Mike Meulstee
Mike Meulstee

More by Mike Meulstee

View profile
    • Like