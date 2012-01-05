Darion

Exterior

Darion
Darion
  • Save
Exterior ipad application editorial
Download color palette

iPad app i'm currently working on. This is for a digital magazine coming up in spring. Hopefully it will be pretty cool. These next few weeks are gonna be crazy - and thank you Dribble!

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Darion
Darion

More by Darion

View profile
    • Like