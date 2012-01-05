Yiannis Konstantakopoulos

Timeline

Yiannis Konstantakopoulos
Yiannis Konstantakopoulos
  • Save
Timeline patterns blue orange timeline din
Download color palette

A quite rough concept with some potential though

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Yiannis Konstantakopoulos
Yiannis Konstantakopoulos

More by Yiannis Konstantakopoulos

View profile
    • Like