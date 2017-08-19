LogoFarmer's Studio

Logo / Brandmark green safe location safe zone security letter b
Basopa is a security service app - The word Basopa is a South African Native word derived from dutch meaning protect. So this is an online-based security guard on-demand app for South Africa.

Posted on Aug 19, 2017
