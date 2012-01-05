Zack Lydon

Still I Breathe - Animated Scene 02

Zack Lydon
Zack Lydon
  • Save
Still I Breathe - Animated Scene 02 gif animation inventor calculation light fan sunrise reflection suspenders books traditional animation frame by frame hat rack
Download color palette

Hey there everyone! Thanks again for all the support! Its been nearly a year since we've finished our film, and are wrapping up on the festival circuit.

Zack Lydon
Zack Lydon

More by Zack Lydon

View profile
    • Like