Todd Silver

A Little Fine-Tuning

Todd Silver
Todd Silver
  • Save
A Little Fine-Tuning web design
Download color palette

Invariably, my honey-please-do-list includes a little fine-tuning of my wife's photography website. Preferable to taking apart the s-bend under the bathroom sink. Clearly.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 5, 2012
Todd Silver
Todd Silver

More by Todd Silver

View profile
    • Like