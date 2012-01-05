Curt Rice

EKU Art & Design Dept

Curt Rice
Curt Rice
Hire Me
  • Save
EKU Art & Design Dept logo art design retro vintage badge texture distressed word concrete script typography branding
Download color palette
Curt Rice
Curt Rice
Designer. Illustrator. Burrito Enthusiast.
Hire Me

More by Curt Rice

View profile
    • Like