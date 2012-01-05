Ryan Doggendorf

Ryan Doggendorf
Ryan Doggendorf
Moto-matic Mopeds | Logo
An unused graphic logo inspired by the most integral part of a moped, the pedals. This was intended to take on the retro aspects 70s mopeds for these dudes: http://motomaticmopeds.com/

Posted on Jan 5, 2012
